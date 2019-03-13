Keta Gov’t Hospital Cries For Urgent Help

The Keta Government Hospital in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region is in urgent need of assistance to improve the quality of healthcare service to residents.

DAILY GUIDE sources at the hospital suggest that there are inadequate spaces in most of the wards, especially the maternity and emergency units.

Nurses at the health facility who are overwhelmed by the situation have often been left with no choice than to attend to patients on the floor.

Dr. Kwesi Asare Bediako, medical superintendent of the hospital, confirmed the state of affairs at the hospital while speaking at a plaque unveiling ceremony to celebrate the hospital's achievements and awards over the years.

He acknowledged that although the hospital has chalked many successes, the facility is in great need of help.

Key among their needs, he mentioned, is a bigger and well-equipped maternity and labour ward.

Dr. Asare Bediako also emphasized the need for a physiotherapy unit, saying, “We lack funding to establish the physiotherapy unit and we are appealing to individuals, organisations and the government to help us achieve this.”

He hinted that the hospital, which was established in 1926 and serves as the main referral facility in the Keta Municipality with a population of over 180,000, lacks adequate staff.

The situation, he said, has compelled management to hire temporary staff to augment its staff strength.

The temporary staff, who were still inadequate to match the pressure, cost the hospital about GH¢43,000 every month as salaries.

Dr. Asare Bediako has, therefore, appealed to government, donors, philanthropists, corporate organisations and the public to come to their aid.

The Awomefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III, who graced the ceremony, commended the hospital for winning the best hospital award in 2017 despite their many challenges.

He said their many laurels, including taking the top position in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 peer review programme, is a testament of sheer passion, dedication, hard work and team work.

He urged sons and daughters of the land to come to the aid of the hospital.

---Daily Guide