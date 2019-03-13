Parliament Finally Resumes Sitting Following Power Outage

Parliament has finally resumed sitting this afternoon following a power outage that affected the chamber and the necessary equipment in the house that would have ensured a successful meeting.

It all started from yesterday evening when power fluctuations were experienced all over the country rendering most part of Accra without electricity. It appears that Parliament house was not left out and just about 15 minutes into today’s sitting, there was power outage and the house had to be suspended for the problem to be solved.

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system which could have kept the equipment of the house running could also not work because it had been damaged over the weekend following several power flacuations. This eminently forced the house to temporarily suspend sitting.

Director of Public Affairs in Parliament, Kate Addo in an earlier interview with the media confirmed the problem whiles assuring that the technical team has been on the grounds working to get the problem fixed in order for Parliament to resume sitting.

Following up on the issue, a report by Joy FM’s Joseph Opoku Gakpo has indicated that the problem is under control and the house is ready to resume sitting. According to the report, MP’s have been called back into the house for sitting to resume.

“Yes we have understand that it has actually been restored. As we can hear the bell in the background, MP’s are being recalled to get back into the chamber so that the sitting can continue again”.

“We gather that the work that was being done with the UPS, they have been able to get that up and right in the chamber the audio facilities and everything else is working”, Joseph Opoku Gakpo reported.