Death Prophecy: Hopeson Adorye Blasts Fake Social Media Prophet Cosmos Afran

Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Hopeson Adorye, known also as the husband of the singer empress gifty has yesterday called on the popular social media program 'Kofi TV" to blast Prophet 'Cosmos Walker Afran who claims he has rejected some bribes from a certain NPP members who had called him in a meeting at some hotel in Accra and wanted him to kill president Nana Akufo-Addo.

The prophet, who claims he prophesied about the recent Ethiopian plane crash and the Nam 1 case in Dubai is now on the sitting President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In his speech, he also said some of the people who wanted to bribe him to accessinate President akuffo addo are ministers whiles some are highly government appointees.

These wild proclamation caught the attention of the NPP loyal Member Hopeson Adorye.

He instantly, placed a live call into the show to condemn the Prophet and also stop his cheap propaganda.

Hopeson advised him to spare Nana Addo's name in his deadly prophesies, and told him he will invite him to the police and the security office for investigation and evidence to the allegation

Hopeson Ardoye told the prophet the president is peacefully rulling the country and doesn't want any conflicts or disturbances.

"Ghana is a peaceful country and not ready to experience what is going on in other countries! He ended by saying hr is going to invite him to expose the names of those people who wanted to bribe him to kill the president."