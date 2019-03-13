Power Outages: We're Sorry - GRIDCo

THE GHANA Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has apologized to the general public for recent electricity outages in some parts of the countryy.

Parts of Ghana including the West, the North and Accra, have experienced power outages over the last few days.

This comes as Ghanaians were hoping that the takeover of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) by Power Distribution Services (PDS) on February 28, 2019, would lead to power reliability.

GRIDCo in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Albert Kwesi Quainoo, said “the outage happened at 19.08hours on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, when some transmission lines in the west tripped together with all generating units at Aboadze, Bui, Asogli, Kpone and the Kpong Generating Stations.”

According to the statement, “all transmission lines were restored by 19.12hours. However, it took some time for some thermal generating units to restart resulting in the long outage. By 06.57hours this morning all Bulk Supply Points had been restored.”

Several individuals took to social media platforms, especially Facebook to drum their grievances over the power outages.