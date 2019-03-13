Modern Ghana logo

Opinion | Mar 13, 2019

"Soon, the silent majority shall rise." –– V. L. K. Djokoto

By Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto

Ghanaian social activist, Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto, has posed an important question to the public. He also expressed deep concerns about the state of security in Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook wall, V. L. K. Djokoto said:

“Are we truly a peace-loving people? Or, could it be that people are just tired of complaining? Is the Ghanaian voting-class simply more timid than ever? It seems as though, the more we allow the political elite to get away with misgoverning us, the bolder they become at doing so. A perfect example is with the problem of vigilantism. Today, the biggest threat to our national security are politically-funded militia groups. How much longer shall we put up with poor public administration? Soon, the chickens shall come home to roost. Soon, the silent majority shall rise.”

Kindly share your thoughts!

Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto
Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto, © 2019

