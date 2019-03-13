Akufo-Addo Sabotaged And Betrayed By Ministers And Chief Executives (Part 1)

President Akufo-Addo has a genuine heart and mindset to develop Ghana but he is being constantly betrayed by greedy, selfish government appointees and ministers and as a result of this, opposition parties are being presented with a chance unseat him very easily next year.

The government through the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and its allied agencies recently signed a deal with Aker Energy a Norwegian company to develop to oil fields however no due diligence at all was done on the staff of the company. A close investigation revealed that Aker Company’s chief lawyer David Ashong was one of the advisors for Former President John Dramani Mahama during the Supreme Court petition in 2013 and a legal transaction adviser for oil deals including power purchasing agreements, majority of which have been cancelled by the current government. The mind-boggling question is who facilitated for him to be the legal advisor for Aker Energy with this kind of record?

The story does not end there. Another individual who sponsored Radio Gold and Montie Fm attacks on the President in the run-up to the 2016 elections, Edward Manu, has landed the lucrative job as head of procurement for Aker Energy. Minister of Energy and Petroleum John Peter Amewu failed to carry out these checks because he is only interested in making money. This same Amewu has given contracts to Fairfax a company owned by Springfield Energy Kevin Octhere, without any consultation and due diligence all because he wants to make money, how disgraceful and what a betrayal and an insult to Ghanaians!

The Energy Sector is in such a mess and it is disgraceful that 2 years into an NPP government which promised to clean up the sector and create opportunities for all Ghanians and in particular for transparent local content, the economic saboteurs and their companies affiliated to them who should be investigated and prosecuted by the EOCO and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, are still given contracts and opportunities by Egbert Faiblle the Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, and Dr KK Sarpong, the Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. They are still dealing with these corrupt institutions because they will make money from them.What is this obsession with making money by government appointees instead of thinking about the country and projecting the President who has warned several times by saying if you want to make money,go to the private

As for John Peter Amewu , Owuraku Aidoo and Mohammed Amin Anta the Deputy Energy Minister, the least said about them the better .They should continue dining with the devils and betray the President by giving contracts to those who financed his defeat in 2008 and 2012 and financed his detractors in 2016 to come and contest him next year. Time will soon catch up with them. I shall be back!

Dr Frank Boateng Phd

Economic Consultant and Energy Analyst

Convener, National Patriots for Economic and Political Transformation

Tema

[email protected]