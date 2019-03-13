Ghanaians Voted For NPP To Private So They Should Not Complain

Politics is an essential component of every society and every individual is a political animal. The primary aim of politics is to champion the common good of society and this requires that every individual plays his or her part. Those with common interest can come together to form an association or a party to champion the achievement of the common good. Also, people with the same political ideology can come together to form a party and they are guided by their interest and ideology. The common good can be achieved through different means and ideologies.

In the world, different political parties are formed around ideologies and political interests as well as around economic systems. These ideologies and economic systems differ in focus and approach to addressing development and societal phenomena. Major political parties in the world today are built around two major ideologies and interests, that is capitalist ideology and socialist ideology. These two ideologies are in sharp contradiction of each other because the philosophy that is underlining them differ.

The capitalist ideology champions the common good of society through free market, privatization, and then advocates for the withdrawal of the state and its interventions from the business of the nation. This ideology holds that the individuals, firms and businesses through the market forces should bring development through economic growth, accumulation of capitals and expansion of businesses as well as exploiting both nature and society to amass wealth. The goal is to accumulate wealth, maximize freedom and promote lazier faire style of life in society. This ideology puts emphasis on individual struggle and prowess in fighting to achieve growth and development which will trickle down to the society.

It again holds that the state should not regulate businesses, provide for the individuals, and lead development and growth nor build enterprises, give employment and subsidies to citizens. Because the believe is that when government is interfering with the market, regulating it and giving interventions, development and economic growth will be retarded. The best that government can do is to provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive on their own. This capitalist ideology does not encourage government to build industries, factories, infrastructure and others. These things are to be championed and be provided by the private sector and the individual. Everybody should take care of his or her self without looking up to anybody. So, it is an ideology that preaches survival of fitters- the weak can die and the poor can suffer for poverty is a result of laziness and is a choice. Economic development is the agenda while social development is neglected.

In sharp contrast of capitalist ideology is socialist ideology that puts the state and government at the heart of development and growth guided by the welfare and wellbeing of the individual, the poor and the weak. It advocates for state-led development in which the state builds factories, industries, infrastructure and provides interventions and subsidies for the citizens. Again, the state involves in businesses, creates employment, gives free education and controls prices in order to reduce the burden on the citizens and to aid them to grow. The aim is to bring equity, fairness, orderliness, justice and equality. In socialist ideology both economic and social development are pursued hand in hand and the welfare and wellbeing of the people are paramount.

Now, Ghana’s politics and political system also revolve around these ideologies. But Ghana’s case is quite interesting. The colonial administration was quite capitalist than socialist. But after independence there was a gradual marriage between capitalism and socialism whereby both the state and the market cooperated to bring about development at the early stage of our independence. But along the line the CPP administration swung to full socialism where the state and the government were in full control of the economy and development. This decision to practice socialism yielded so much for the country. Industries and factories were built, state farms were established, free education and government interventions were provided and infrastructure was fast developing. Faced with political antagonism and economic crisis along the line, the CPP administration was overthrown.

The military and Danquah-Busia administration took over and championed capitalism. In their capitalist administration, government interventions and subsidies were scrapped. The citizens had to pay for everything including education, state own properties were abandoned and some were sold, workers were laid off all with the reason to reduce government expenditure and also to give the private sector the power to lead development. In the pursuit of this capitalist approach to development, the sufferings and economic hardship of the citizens aggravated, so the PNDC came and took the country back to socialism where the state began to intervene again.

In 1992 when Ghana returned to constitutional rule, political parties were formed. These political parties were formed around the same ideologies mentioned above. The two major parties NDC and NPP championed one of these ideologies. NDC was built on socialist ideology while NPP was built on capitalist ideology because it was coming from the Danquah-Busia tradition.

So, NPP is a capitalist political party that champions free market economy, privatization and withdrawal of government interventions and subsidies. Any time NPP is in power these capitalist values come to play and Ghanaians begin to complain bitterly, accused the NPP party of deceit, hypocrisy and others. the question then is, does it mean that Ghanaians do not know the political philosophy of NPP before voting them into power? Or the NPP party seduces them by playing the socialist tune that Ghanaians are comfortable with? Where is the problem?

In reality, NPP is not to be blamed when it comes to privatization of state properties. NPP does not deceive the public nor the voters, rather the citizens of Ghana fail to understand the party from its ideological point of view. The citizens are oblivion of the capitalist ideology which the NPP party mostly concealed during political campaigns. The party strategically uses socialist ideas that are appealing to the Ghanaian voters during its campaign to seduce them. So, the NPP party takes advantage of the ignorance of the people and finds its way to power where its core mandate as capitalist party is executed. If the fault is coming from us citizens, why then do we complain? Why are we getting worried about NPP’s privatization of state own properties, education, ECG, and others?

It is a choice we collectively have made and the only solution is to go back to the drawing board to draw a line between capitalism and socialism and make a choice that will then inform our voting of a political party into power. It is by this that we can understand and appreciate the efforts of these two political parties and their governance.

By Emmanuel Mawuli Yao Dzidza (Development Expert)

Benjamin Nsiah (Development Practitioner)