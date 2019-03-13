Nabuli District Church Of Pentecost Launches Environmental Care Campaign

The Nabuli district Church of Pentecost (CoP) in the Walewale Area launched its 'Environmental Care Campaign' on Sunday, 10th March, 2019 at the Nabuli Community Market.

The Resident Overseer, P/Ovr Adu Daniel Kwasi who launched the campaign in accordance with the Vision 2023 of the Church advised the community members to desist from rampant bush burning and the indiscriminate felling of trees especially economic trees like Shea and Rosewood which are very common in the area.

As part of the launch, members of the Church, together with members of the Nabuli community swept through the streets and the Nabuli community market. In addition, members of the Church acted a play to educate the community on the effects of dirt on their health and well-being and ways they could prevent diseases that are caused by dirt or filth.

Also present at the launch were some leading members of the community, thus, Unit Committee Representatives and the wife of the Assemblyman. Mr. Jaye Wajak, a representative of the Unit Committee took the opportunity to express the community's gratitude to the Church for the continued influence, contribution and role it plays in the lives of the people of Nabuli and its environs.

He appealed to the Church to continue to bring them together for such an exercise which seeks to care for the environment and the natural resources of Nabuli.

P/Ovr Adu Daniel Kwasi, in turn, reaffirmed the Church's continued support to the development of the community and highlighted the pledge for stronger partnership between the Church of Pentecost and the Nabuli community.