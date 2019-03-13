Individuals Claiming Ownership Of Vigilante Groups Must Be Punished – Rev Frimpong-Manso

The Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (GPCC), Rev. Prof. Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso has described as "nonsense", the claim by politicians that vigilante groups belong to individuals within parties and not the political parties themselves.

The outspoken man of God says the politicians only play on the intelligence of Ghanaians if they say the groups do not belong to the political parties.

“They are hurting us, telling us that we have no brains, we are stupid and cannot think,” he fumed on Adom FM’s current affairs show ‘Burning Issues’ on Monday, March 11.

“It is the state that can own army and if individuals are claiming ownership, they must be brought to book,” Rev. Frimpong-Manso added.

Since the campaign to rid the political space of thuggery, the two leading political parties in the country, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), have denied knowledge of vigilantes groups alinged to their course.

They however, acknowledge that individual members within the parties have been sponsoring and financing their activities.

But Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso who is also the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, is urging President Nana Akufo-Addo to use his authority to take urgent measures to avoid any future repercussions from the deeds of these groups, since they can cause mayhem.

“What’s happening now could be a prototype to what will happen in during the 2020 general elections and we need to rescue our country today because tomorrow would be too late,” he said.

He charged the Inspector-General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, to take action like he promised “because his administration has been a disappointment so far.”

Rev. Frimpong-Manso, however, advised the unemployed youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for their parochial interests since they [politicians] do not put their relatives at the forefront to undertake such errands for them.

Click the audio attached to listen to him: