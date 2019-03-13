Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago

NDC Professionals Forum North America Consoles The Family Of Former Party Chairman

By NDC Professionals Forum North America
Late Dr. Kwabena Adjei
The leadership and the entire membership of the NDC Professionals Forum International – North America wish to extend our deepest condolence to the family of our party’s former Chairman Dr. Kwabena Adjei - Wayoo, Wayo.

Indeed, the umbrella family has lost a gem; a courageous comrade who anchored our election 2008 victory. At this moment of grief, we salute Dr. Kwabena Adjei’s exemplary life in academia, politics, and business.

As professionals and social democrats, it is our pledge to his parting soul that we will ensure that the ideals he stood for as one of us, are upheld to develop Ghana; which he served relentlessly; from Jasikan to Accra.

Our special heartfelt sympathy to Mrs. Comfort Adubea Adjei and children. The NDC Pro-forum North America sympathize with you as the National Democratic Congress and indeed the entire nation recovers from the loss of a priceless asset in Ghana’s democratic dispensation.

Sign.

Arnold Appiah – President, Pro-forum North America

