Dalex Swift Hoops Lights Up Pent Hall Week Celebration

Dalex SWIFT Hoops basketball tournament took centre stage at the just ended Pentagon Hall Week Celebration at the University of Ghana. The fast-paced 3-on-3 basketball tournament brought together sixteen teams of lively young men from the various halls and created the stage for the long-standing inter halls rivalry to be put to rest.

On the court, it took no time for the ‘weaker’ teams to succumb to pressure from the more tactical and skillful ones like City Ballers, Bad Boys, Vandal Mavericks and Sabah Raiders who eventually progressed to the semifinal stage of the contest.

Of the four semifinalists, ‘Bad Boys’ from the Kwapong Hall shone the brightest; they crashed the other contenders, annexed the coveted trophy with cheeky ease and went home with goodies including a cash prize and branded souvenirs. The bragging right remains theirs until the SWIFT Hoops train makes a return to campus. Sabah Raiders placed second and also went home with a cash prize and other amazing items.

Product Manager for Dalex SWIFT, Beauty Olerkie Larbi, said “…sports is an essential discipline in the development of young people. Through engagements like this, Dalex is instilling in the youth positive attributes like confidence, hard work, commitment, and teamwork. We are also providing them our SWIFT platform which allows them to save and take control of their future. When young people cultivate a saving habit, they become confident of their future…”.

Emmanuel Wolf, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the day said “… it feels great winning the MVP award and leading my team to win the tournament. Last year, I led ‘The Guerillas’ from the University of Ghana to beat teams from the other universities in a similar SWIFT Hoops tournament at the Aviation Social Centre here in Accra. SWIFT Hoops is a great platform; it is helping me hone my basketball skill and I am excited about that…”.

Dalex SWIFT is a smart investment account that allows you to make regular contributions from the convenience of your phone. Your phone number is your account number and the minimum contribution is GHC 5.