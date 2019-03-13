Majority Vows To Push ¢2billion GAT Sovereign Guarantee

Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, says unless government properly establishes the Trust by seeking parliamentary approval, they will not back the request for a sovereign guarantee.

“We have few issues that need to be clarified and the committee which is still working on that is demanding number of documentations. First of all, GAT is alien to Parliament and we don’t know what it is…is it a company set up by who?

“Why do you introduce a company that is alien to Parliament and bring it for us to work and give it a sovereign guarantee to go and borrow money,” he quizzed.

According to him, Article 192 of the Constitution requires that public entities can only be set up through an Act of Parliament.

Mr Avedzi said the Minority won’t be concerned if GAT were a private entity but for the fact that it is brought to Parliament for a sovereign guarantee, the right thing must be done.

He disagreed completely with rectifying the bill for the House to move on to grant the request.

“Withdraw this sovereign guarantee request and come back to Parliament with a bill to establish GAT. We will pass it into an Act to establish the company…but don’t pass by the backdoor,” he said.

Mr Avedzi said because the Majority have the numbers, they are bullying their way through when it comes to voting on issues.

“They forget that there is tomorrow and they will not be in power forever…another party will come into power to question sudden things they are doing now. We can go to court and ask for the interpretation of the law,” he said.

—Myjoyonline