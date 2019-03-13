Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Kenya

Kenya's Battle To Cut Air Pollution

By RFI
Sophie Mbugua for RFI
Sophie Mbugua for RFI

In the Kenyan capital Nairobi, one in every five cars on the road emits black soot. Vehicles are normally fitted with a device that reduces toxic emissions. Youths comb mechanical shops on the hunt for these devices that contain rare metals and sell them for export.

If dumped in landfills, these metals would be toxic to the environment. But removing them is contributing to air pollution as the majority of second-hand cars in Nairobi continue to be used without any emission control device.

Click on "Play" above to hear Sophie Mbugua's report from Nairobi.

Kenya
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kenya athletes stumble over stadium repairs
Four US Tourists, Pilot Killed In Kenya Chopper Crash
Forest Fire Rages On Mount Kenya, Africa's Second Highest Peak
Kenya High Court Delay On Revoking Anti-Gay Laws Disappoints Activists
TOP STORIES

Ensure The Safety And Security Of Manasseh Azure Awuni - Aku...

3 hours ago

Majority Vows To Push ¢2billion GAT Sovereign Guarantee

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line