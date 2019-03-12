NDC Postpones Mahama Induction Ceremony, NEC Meeting Over Dr. Adjei Death

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its NEC Meeting and Induction Ceremony of the Flagbearer scheduled for Wednesday 13th March, 2019.

This follows the passing of its former National Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness in the early hours of Tuesday.

Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party in a press release announcing the sudden passing of the former Biakoye MP said, “ The Functional Executive Committee of the party has declared three days of mourning in memory of Dr. Adjei.”

During this period all party flags are to fly at half-mast and all party activities suspended, it added.

Dr. Kwabena Adjei until his passing was a member of the Council of Elders of the NDC, a Former PNDC Deputy Secretary for Volta Region and Former PNDC Deputy Secretary for Industries, Science & Technology.

He also served as a former Lands Minister, Agric Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

“On behalf of the party, the Functional Executive Committee takes this opportunity to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolence to the family of Dr. Kwabena Adjei. May his gentle soul Rest in Perfect Peace,” the party concluded.

---Myjoyonline