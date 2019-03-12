Nana Addo Describes Dr. Adjei As A Man Of Strong Opinions, Formidable Opponent

President Akufo-Addo has described the late Dr. Kwabena Adjei as a man of strong opinion who was also a formidable opponent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post hours after news of the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman’s passing, the President passed a glowing tribute to the man he enjoyed interacting with.

Dr. Adjei died Tuesday morning at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly Ridge Hospital, a source confirmed to Joy News.

The politician, who was the chairman when the NDC won power in 2008, had been battling with a protracted sickness first reported in the media in August 2015.

The former Biakoye MP died three days after marking his 76th birthday on March 9, 2019.

“Sad to hear the passing of Dr Kwabena Adjei. He was a friend, whom I met in the 2nd parliament of the 4th Republic. He was then-Majority Leader and gave good leadership to the House,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo lauded Dr Adjei’s ability to relate well with people fostering a good platform one-time Minority Leader, JH Mensah which “provided a big boost for the work of Parliament and for the advancement of our democracy.”

“He will be missed. My condolences to his party, the National Democratic Congress, and to his family. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the President concluded.

---Myjoyonline