Ghanaians In Georgia Celebrate Ghana @62 Under The Theme Sustainable Progress

Ghanaians in Georgia celebrated Ghana’s 62nd Independence in grand style at the Hyatt Regency Perimeter at Villa Christina on March 9, 2019. The theme for this year’s celebration is Sustainable Progress. A theme chosen to highlight the continued support for projects in Ghana that are initiated by member Associations of the Ghanaian Community in Georgia. In his address, the President of the Ghana Council of Georgia, Mr. Reuben Darku highlighted the need to double our efforts in initiating and supporting projects in Ghana that will help our brothers and sisters back in Ghana. He also highlighted all the great projects that are currently being undertaken by member associations in Ghana. The event was attended by Nananom, traditional drummers and dancers, local political dignitaries and over 300 hundred Ghanaians.

In recognition of the outstanding work that the Ghanaian community is doing in Georgia and in Ghana, the Mayor of Macon-Bibb County in Georgia declared Saturday March 9, 2019 Ghana day in Macon. In the proclamation, Mayor Robert Reichert praised the Ghana Council for its effort to bring the community together and the great work the community is doing to help Ghana. Former Mayor Jack Ellis presented the proclamation to the Ghana Council executives on behalf of Mayor Robert Reichert. The President of the Council thanked Mayor Reichert, Mayor Ellis and the people of Macon Bibb for their recognition of the great work the Ghana Council of Georgia is doing.

Based in Atlanta, the Ghana Council of Georgia was established in 2009 to serve as the gateway through which citizens and interested parties can be directed to establish links within the affiliate associations in the Ghanaian community in Georgia. The Council comprises of any registered Ghanaian based association or society in the state of Georgia, USA. For more information, please contact Reuben Darku at [email protected]

or http://www.ghanacouncilofgeorgia.org/

Source: Dr. Ali Yallah, Executive VP, Ghana Council of Georgia.