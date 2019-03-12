Gov't Maintains Air Deal With Ethiopia After Plane Crash

Government says it remains committed to its partnership with Ethiopian Airlines in establishing a domestic airline for the country.

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, made this known to journalists at a press conference on Tuesday March 12, 2019, in Accra.

He says in spite of the fatal crash on Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines remained one of the best airlines in the world in terms of safety and standard.

On Sunday, March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines jet Boeing 737 Max 8 flying from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Kenya, crashed within just six minutes after takeoff, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew members onboard.

Following the accident, China has recalled all its Boeing 737 Max 8 jets for safety checks but US authorities say the Boeing 737 Max 8 jets are airworthy.

Mr. Adda expressed his deepest sympathy to management of Ethiopian Airlines and families of the passengers who perished during the crash.

He said “it’s a very unfortunate incident; it can happen anywhere in the world.”

The Ghanaian Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopian Airlines in December 2018 for the formation of Ghana’s domestic carrier.

Minister Adda explained that in February this year, a Ghanaian delegation was sent to Ethiopia for further negotiations on the deal.

In April 2019, he said, both parties are scheduled to meet to further deliberate on how best to improve the deal.

He said a shareholding agreement would be signed between Ethiopian Airlines and Government of Ghana subsequently after which a special board will be formed to oversee the management and operations of the domestic carrier.

Mr. Adda noted that steps were being taken to improve passenger safety in Ghana and that Government would continue to comply with ICAO regulations on air safety.

---Daily Guide