Beverage Association Charges Beverage Industry To Fight Plastic Menace

The Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG) is asking beverage producers to be part of the responsibility of ridding towns and cities of plastic waste so as to attain the vision of becoming the cleanest city in Africa.

The Association is making the call as part of their support towards the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) organized by Global Media Alliance. The Award scheme seeks to honour beverage companies excelling in their various specialities.

Speaking on the country’s current sanitary conditions, Executive Secretary of FABAG, Samuel Aggrey said, “Although the sanitary conditions in Ghana are a result of attitudinal problems and inadequate waste collection avenues, it is high time beverage producers took up the responsibility of making Ghana clean.

“Many of our beverages are contained in plastic bottles, sachets, cans and other non-biodegradable containers which end up on our streets when consumers exhaust their contents. We, as beverage producers should demonstrate passion in getting our brands off the streets and gutters just as we would when selling them fresh off the counter.”

He acknowledged the effort of the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE) and the key role the beverage industry also has in controlling the plastics menace.

GRIPE is an industry-led initiative under the auspices of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and currently has Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana, Dow Chemical West Africa Limited, Fan Milk Ghana Limited, Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Nestlé Ghana, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, Unilever Ghana and Voltic (GH) Limited, as founding members.

The coalition, among others, seeks to integrate sustainable waste management solutions, advocate improved waste management practices, contribute to increased collection and recycling rates countrywide, and provide employment opportunities through scalable recycling solutions.

“The sanitation task is an enormous one and we have a fast-growing beverage industry too which means our sanitation challenge may only get bigger. So, if we can work together as beverage producers to supply bins, do clean up exercises and brand ourselves as organisations for a safer environment, we can get far with this campaign.

“Some organisations have taken the leap with the GRIPE campaign and I must commend them for that. Lets now take our place in the fight as the beverage industry. I’d also like to call on all consumers of various products to be supportive of this initiative,” he added.

FABAG is a registered legal entity since October 2004 under the companies’ code 1963 (Act 179) as a limited guarantee organisation under the laws of Ghana.

The organisation represents the interest of manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, exporters and importers of food and beverages across the country.

The group lobbies, advocates, negotiates and communicates the views of their members in relation to specific government policies affecting their business so as to create an enabling environment for businesses in the country.

