An Open Letter To Afenyo-Markin

Let me start by asking Afenyo-Markin this simple question: If the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, has actually carried out a single illegality at UEW, why is Afenyo-Markin not taking the matter to court, but rather engaging in a needless and counter-productive media war? One need not even be a lawyer to go down this simple and clear route.

In the last 3 months, Afenyo-Markin has called and talked to me for over 2 hours cumulatively. In all these conversations, he never gave me the opportunity to express my opinion on the issues he persistently and irritatively raised. Apart from these nuisance phone calls, Afenyo-Markin has also pestered me with text messages that make no sense.

The main complaints of Afenyo-Markin, centered on the transfer of some employees of UEW; termination of employment of some employees of UEW; failure to recruit some individuals; failure to promote some UEW staff; failure to heed his call to nominate a particular UEW staff to contest for the position of Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Pro-VC); recruiting some individuals who are his perceived enemies; why some known NDC activists are given study leave with pay by UEW; and why the VC is allegedly shielding the Registrar from an Investigation.

In my candid opinion, none of the above warrants a call for the removal of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni VC.

This position is justified below.

The call by Afenyo-Markin for the reversal of the transfer of Atampa, who is my uncle, from Ajumako back to Winneba, because Atampa was his Polling Station Agent during the 2016 general elections, makes no sense. Mohammed Adams, a lecturer at the Social Studies Department, lives and works in Winneba, but served as a Polling Station Agent for the NPP in the Walewale Constituency during the 2016 general elections.

The distance from Winneba to Ajumako is just 63 Kms, while the distance from Winneba to Walewale is 740 Kms. Atampa even continues to reside in Winneba, and has swiftly collected his transfer grant; so where is the sense in asking for a reversal of his transfer? This explanation applies to all the other transfers Afenyo-Markin is mourning over.

Another cry of Afenyo-Markin, is over the termination of the appointments of Dennis Marfo and Enoch Bondzie. The right processes were adhered to, leading up to this. The stand of Afenyo-Markin that these 2 young guys are NPP members, and so shouldn’t have been dealt with in this manner, is the absurd of arguments I have ever heard in my life. So because someone is a member of the NPP, they should falsify a Medical Claim of GHC 67 to read over Ghc 3,800 and go scot free? If so, why are Ministers and some political appointees get booted out of office when they engage in corrupt acts?

The next grievance of Afenyo-Markin centers on the failure of the current management of UEW to recruit certain persons of his choice. Notable among them, is Hilda, who Afenyo-Markin claims, is Supi Kwayera’s niece.

There are processes involved in the recruitment of staff, including lecturers. And there ought to be financial clearance in place to augment this. An applicant for the position of lecturer, has to pass through a departmental interaction, then to faculty interaction, then onwards to the final stage, thus Appointments and Promotions Board. These are all interview stages that the applicant MUST pass before they can be accepted for the position of lecturer. Hilda unfortunately could not clear all the above hurdles, and was advised to re-apply and endeavour to revise her notes before her next interviews. Afenyo-Markin rejected this proposal.

The call for Ahmed Jinapor’s promotion to Associate Professor because his brother is a staff at the Office of the President, is as absurd as Hilda’s case.

Two positive external assessment reports are required before the said promotion can be effected. In Jinapor’s case, only one external assessment report has so far been received, so where is the sabotage or victimization?

Afenyo-Markin’s call for Prof. Asiedu-Addo to be nominated as candidate for the Pro-VC elections because he is an NPP member, is unbelievable! Does it mean because NPP is in power, only NPP members should be considered for positions at UEW? So Prof. Owusu Mensah, Prof. Ameyaw and Prof. Antwi, who were nominated to contest for the position of Pro-VC, did not merit it? Afenyo-Markin ought to be reminded that Prof. Owusu Mensah contested the Twifo Praso Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP in 2012. Under UEW Statutes, this is the prerogative of the VC; and Afenyo-Markin should not stampede it. The Statute did not make a provision for the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu to be consulted.

The worry of Afenyo-Markin over the recruitment of Titus Aryeetey by UEW, is baseless. That because Titus allegedly insulted him on Facebook, (which is a pure lie) he should be banned from the employ of UEW? As a public institution, UEW recruits qualified individuals, be they whatever! I am an NPP Card bearing member, but was recruited by UEW in 2014, when the NDC was in power! This is the reason why Richard Yorda, a known NDC activist, and a staff of UEW, like over 20 other Senior Staff, has been granted study leave to pursue further studies. The knowledge acquired, would be to the benefit of Ghana as a whole, and NOT specifically the NDC. Afenyo-Markin, I urge you to support Richard Yorda, and not worry about him.

I would like to point out to Afenyo-Markin that no one is shielding the Registrar of UEW from any investigation. He who alleges, MUST prove! Therefore, anyone alleging that the Registrar is clothed with fake documents, should go to court and prove his case, and stop the disgraceful statements in the media!

Why is Afenyo-Markin not calling for the reversal of the transfer of Ernest Danquah from the Winneba Campus of UEW to the Kumasi Campus? This is a known NPP diehard, who was transferred to Kumasi, yet, Afenyo-Markin sees nothing wrong with his transfer. I hope I will get an answer from Afenyo-Markin.

I am simply sick and tired of Afenyo-Markin’s empty threats to replace Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, the VC of UEW with either Prof. Asiedu-Addo or Prof. Avoke. I urge Afenyo-Markin, to be brave and carry out his threats. At the moment, I see nothing but cowardice, all over Afenyo-Markin.

No intellectual worth his salt, would allow himself to be manipulated by so-called power brokers. I am solidly in agreement with Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, in his stand not to yield to the illegal demands of Afenyo-Markin.

It is in the interest of Mother Ghana, for Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, to uphold the Rule of Law and find himself out of Office as VC of UEW, than act unconstitutionally and stay in office! Acting unconstitutionally would be a panacea for Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, to be held to ransom!

Anyone holding the view that it is Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, who dismissed Avea Nsoh, aka Victor K. Owusu and the 2 others from UEW, is ignorant of university governance. Such a decision rests with the Governing Council, and no one else.

The petitions by some concerned citizens to the Auditor General, the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), and other investigative bodies to investigate UEW, are in the right direction. Insha Allah, Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, would be vindicated at the end of all the investigations into these bogus allegations!

I do hereby make a humble, but simple plea to Afenyo-Markin, to within one week, that is, by 20th March, 2019, remove Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni from office as VC of UEW, and take over the Vice-Chancellor’s job of UEW himself, if he is a man! Please Afenyo-Markin, take over and run UEW yourself. In this way, you can do whatever you like. Simple!

I call on Afenyo-Markin, to sue me and my ancestors, because I wouldn’t be writing this if my ancestors hadn’t brought me into this world. Suing me alone, would amount to cowardice and running away from huge damages on the part of Afenyo-Markin!

Check my name below, Afenyo-Markin. I told you over the phone that I am not a coward to use pseudo names in my articles; neither do I publish anonymous articles. My ancestors will not forgive me if I do that! My ancestors are patiently waiting for your suit!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)