Korean Community Marks 100th Anniversary In Accra

Over 300 people gathered at the Korean Sports Complex Main Hall in Tema Community 3 last Saturday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Korea’s March 1 Movement.

Participants included Korean residents in Ghana and friends of Korean Community in Ghana, including Dr. Lloyd Amoah, head of Centre of Asian Studies, University of Ghana.

The recitation of Declaration of Independence in 1919 by Chairman Yim Do Jae of NUACAC drew intense applause from the gathering.

It was followed by documentary videos and stage performances by schoolchildren.

Historical Background

In 1910, Korea was invaded by Japan and went through colonial rule for 35 years.

The Declaration of Independence on March 1, 1919, marked the start of Korea’s resolution to become an independent sovereign nation. They fought for their rights against Japanese military occupation.

The March 1 Movement on its own did not immediately lead to the independence of Korea, but the people of Korea made it clearly known to the Japanese occupation that Korea would not agree to the colonization rule.

Chairman Yim Do Jae pointed out some historical importance of the March 1 Movement saying, “Following the recitation of the Declaration of Independence signed by 33 national leaders at noon, March 1, 1919, 1,512 separate demonstrations sparked off in Korea over a two-month period till the end of May.

Chairman of Korea Residents in Ghana Mr. Dong Kwan Han said: “History of Korea shares a striking resemblance with that of Ghana. We were once both under foreign occupation and our forefathers both fought for our freedom and right. Through their sacred sacrifices and excellent leadership, we are both here today as proud citizens of two sovereign nations – Ghana and Korea.

“As Ghana marks its 62nd Independence Day, we as Korean residents in Ghana cherish and cheer this great memorable day with you,” he asserted.

In his address, Dr Amoah stated: “Looking back over the course of the last 100 years, the Samil Movement has proved worthy of its name.”

