Legon Police Arrests UPSA Students Attacker

The suspects, Maxwel Sarpon, in police custody

The police at Legon have busted a suspected armed robber who is part of a robbery syndicate that has been attacking students and pedestrians who ply the road linking the Goil Filling Station and the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), near Legon.

Suspect Maxwell Sarpong and his cohorts, according to the police, hide in the thick bush close to the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School at night and when their victims pass by, they pounce on them with deadly weapons and rob them of their belongings.

A number of ladies bags, phones and other accessories were retrieved from the suspect upon his arrest.

Briefing the DAILY GUIDE, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Efia Tenge, said the suspect was grabbed around 12:05am yesterday.

She said a police patrol team apprehended the suspect after police had received several complaints of their nefarious activities in the area.

According to the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, a victim, whose attack led to the arrest of suspect Sarpong, narrated to the Legon Police that while using that stretch of the road around 12am, four young men attacked him and others with a knife and forcefully seized their belongings.

“A police patrol team was also patrolling part of the road at the moment and when they were informed of the attack, the team quickly rushed to the scene and had suspect Sarpong arrested. The three others managed to escape arrest but Maxwell Sarpong who was in charge of the robbed items was grabbed.”

DSP Tenge averred that items retrieved from the suspect included a red lady's handbag, comb, mobile phone, ear piece, UBA e-Zwich card, a lighter, two cell phones, a 2015 diary and flamingo social studies textbook for junior high school students.

Meanwhile, the complainant, who was robbed of his mobile phone, told the police that he could identify the escaped robbers.

DSP Tenge said efforts were being made to get the escapees apprehended. She said the police would continue to patrol the area to make the place safe for pedestrians using that stretch of the road at night.

---Daily Guide