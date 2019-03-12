Beyond The Cameras And Microphones - A look At President Akufo-Addo And French President Macron

Then there is President Akufo-Addo's own Banalla - a former personal bodyguard called Nana Wireko Addo nicknamed "Choman" who is mysteriously able to secure two offices at the Osu Castle - the former seat of Government now home to at least five Ministries.

As courageous journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni reveals, "Choman" describes himself as the Commander of De-Eye Group. His bravado is legendary as he manages to turn a prominent State facility into multiple business operations that's depending on who in Government is speaking: some say he was operating a recruitment agency; some say a private security firm, albeit unlicensed; some say a keep fit club; and others a prayer group probably reminiscent of the Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda. Don't forget others like the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin had said De-Eye did not exist at all. It certainly doesn't get more ridiculous done that.

Commander "Choman" even had the temerity to present the Christianborg Castle on his unlicensed security company website as though he had bought the high stakes State facility and now owns it.

So unlike in France, the loyalties are to the President's former bodyguard and not to the State. In the process, we don't even mind degrading the Christiansborg Castle and making it akin to a free gym open to the general public and keep fit clubs 24/7, even though, Ministries of State continue to function from that high security historic edifice.

It is only in Ghana that our Ministers are provided armed bodyguards from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces everywhere they go including in their homes only to end up in their allocated offices in the Osu Castle which Government wants us to believe is an ordinary museum that has no security cover whatsoever and therefore open to members of the general public without restrictions. What an interesting country and what a sad reflection of what the Government thinks of us.

President Macron's Alexandre Benalla was sacked, arrested and detained. He now faces multiple charges.

President Akufo-Addo's Nana Wireko Addo who in comparison may be said to have less influence than Benalla because he was laid off by Akufo-Addo in 2010 and was not in charge of the presidential security detail as Benalla was even though it must be noted that "Choman" was still trusted enough to be appointed by President Akufo-Addo as a member of a task force responsible for retrieving properties of State from erstwhile functionaries; perhaps the reason he remains untouchable. No one dares arrest "Choman" though everybody agrees he has broken multiple laws including operating a so-called security firm without license. Let any exuberant law enforcement officer attempt arresting the "Choman" and s/he will have no "cho" for the rest of his/her life.

In France, President Macron took personal responsibility and continues to ensure Benalla is brought to justice even though with all these admirable efforts he still faces some criticism from the French opposition. Here, President Akuffo-Addo refuses to respond directly to the allegations especially those relating to the fact that Commander "Choman" and his "Chief of Staff" are heard on tape claiming to provide regular updates on De-Eye's progress to Ghana's Commander-in-chief.

As he has done in this instant case and on the larger issue of disbanding all party militias, President Akufo-Addo has conveniently abdicated, passing the buck to party executives as though there is a Gulf of Guinea between Presidents and the parties that bring them to power. A clear sincerity and leadership deficit!

Sixteen months after the Akufo-Addo/Macron media encounter here in Accra, it is unmistakable that one nation upholds higher standards and less talk as compared to the other which is drowning in hypocrisy and profuse duplicitous rhetoric.

That said, we all have a duty to ensure that this country is not destroyed by political violence. The antecedents of Boko Haram, currently considered one of the deadliest terrorist organisations in the world should be our guide. Let our anger and revulsion drown the voices of reckless violent politicians.

Additionally, I would humbly suggest that all colleague MPs declare our constituencies no vigilante/militia zones and we should vigourously resist any attempt to have our young constituents recruited by war lords.

May we migrate from being a nation of beautiful talkers to a nation of beautiful doers.

God bless our Homeland.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

MP, North Tongu