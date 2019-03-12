Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | NDC News

Confirmed: Former NDC Leader Dr Kwabena Agyei Has Died

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Confirmed: Former NDC Leader Dr Kwabena Agyei Has Died

ModernGhana can confirm that Dr. Kwabena Agyei, a former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has died.

Affectionately called "Wayoo Wayo", he died Tuesday morning at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly Ridge hospital.

Dr. Kwabena Adjei was reported to have taken ill after he lost his Chairmanship bid to Mr. Kofi Portuphy in 2015.

Former President John Mahama and the NDC party was accused of abandoning him after reports revealed that the bedridden Chairman at a point in time could not afford his medical bills.

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Deputy Editor
NDC News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Akufo-Addo Is A ‘Warlord’ - NDC Deputy Women's Organiser
'De Eye' Group Expose: Akufo-Addo Is Deceptive—NDC
I Only Wore 'Hawk' T-Shirt – NDC Witness Tells Commission
Kyebi: MCE Organises Football Match For NPP And NDC
TOP STORIES

Confirmed: Former NDC Leader Dr Kwabena Agyei Has Died

1 hour ago

Of Militia, Vigilantism: Akufo-Addo Should Be Dragged To Cou...

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line