FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
7 minutes ago | General News

James Agalga Reveals Important Security Installations Operate From Castle

By Modern Ghana
James Agalga said he was forced to reveal the privileged information because of the government's rhetoric.
“…they are there with our navy and the navy of sister countries for briefings which will result in joint naval exercises,” the Builsa North MP, Jame Agalga revealed.

He added that from his privileged position, he is not supposed to reveal such information but government agencies’ denial has forced him to spill the beans.

Agalga’s revelations follow a JoyNews exposé in which the Christiansborg Castle is being used as the headquarters of a private militia affiliated with the governing NPP.

According to the documentary, the group, De-Eye is being led by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s former personal bodyguard.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security, Brian Acheampong, have both acknowledged that the group operated from the castle but insist they ousted them in October 2018.

They also said the group is a company that helps “harmless job seekers” find jobs – it is not a militia group.

Also, the government and its agencies have said the Castle is not a security zone as described in the documentary but a museum.

But James Agalga, who besides his position in Parliament, is a former Deputy Interior Minister, said any attempt to deny that the Castle is a security zone, is laughable.

“If those responsible for the management of our security are not shy to say the castle is not a security zone, then I am constrained to make those disclosures.

“There are very important sec installations manned from the Christiansborg Castle 24/7,” he insisted.

MP for Shama, Ato Panford, who was on the same show insisted that the Castle is now a museum; “people go there,” he added.

“People go there to take a walk, if you want to be ushered around you can go there and do that,” he stated.

---Myjoyonline

General News
