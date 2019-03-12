DCN-Ghana Wants Collective Action To Weed Out Party Militia

A group calling itself Democratic Credentials Network-Ghana is calling on stakeholders to take urgent actions to weed out the menace of para-military wings to restore the badly damaged image of Ghana’s democratic integrity in the comity of nations.

In a press statement signed by the Executive Director of DCN-Gh, Dr Victor Abdul-Satarh Quarshie Adonoo, the group said the brazen acts of violence, impunity and dreaded vigilantism being witnessed in recent years do not only pose serious threat to our democratic credentials but derails progress made in our democratic journey as a country.

The statement added that it does not augur well for our quest to consolidating Ghana’s democracy and Rule of Law as enshrined in the Preamble of the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution.

The group is also demanding that government take bold action to immediately disband these dreaded vigilante groups in the country whether the government is a benefactor or not.

The group recounts the shooting and unfortunate killing of an NDC activist who is a known member of the Hawks, Vigilante Group affiliated with the NDC at the Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the party on February 18, where the leadership of the party had gathered for a meeting.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election atrocities as well as the recent troubling report from the explosive documentary by the renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure and aired on Joy News on Thursday, 7th March, 2019, exposed Pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) militia group, De-Eye which is being operated at the then seat of government, the Osu Castle.

“By this release, we are calling on the President of Ghana, HE Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, political actors, CSOs and well-meaning Ghanaians to take urgent actions and weed out the menace of para-military wings in our body politics to restore the badly damaged image of Ghana’s democratic integrity in the comity of nations,” The statement added.