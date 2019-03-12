True Ghanaians, Rise Up In Defence Of The Country!

It is becoming certain with alarming clarity that Ghanaians are no longer safe or secure under the continued leadership of President Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as each passing day brings fresh revelations of covert dealings under his auspices that compromise national security. The Right Alliance-Ghana is particularly alarmed as unfolding events vividly point to one definite conclusion—Nana Akufo Addo does not and has never believed in the rule of law, fair play or the protection of fundamental human rights; neither does he seem to have the interest and welfare of the generality of the Ghanaian populace as part of his governance agenda.

One would have thought that with the despicable acts of lawlessness and violence unleashed on the peace-loving people of Ghana by the militant groupings he covertly commissioned as the flag-bearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party such as the Delta Force of Kumasi and Invisible Force of Accra soon after he won power, which were roundly condemned by well-meaning Ghanaians, he would have acted to bring finality to their dastardly activities. However, events of the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election and the startling revelations from the Short Commission set up to probe those activities, coupled with the latest documentary of Multimedia journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, further buttress the suspicion that he only makes fine speeches of platitudes but quietly not only condones but actually supports what has become known as political vigilantism.

What makes the situation more frightening is the tacit acquiescence of large sections of the clergy and groups touting themselves as civil society organisations, governance and peace and security think-tanks by their loud silence in the face of looming threat to the country’s peace and security. It is as if nothing untoward is happening when the average Ghanaian who has any modicum of common sense and respect for human dignity and security can actually feel the palpable danger.

While supporting any call on the President to start acting accountably to the Ghanaian people, the Right Alliance-Ghana calls on the Minority in Parliament to do better than merely calling on the President to resign, which everyone knows would never happen anyway, and actually initiate action to hold the President more accountable and responsible.

The Right Alliance-Ghana further calls on other opposition political parties and the general public to act swiftly to demand greater accountability from the President and the New Patriotic Party government before this country is plunged into the quagmire of terrorism and civil strife.

#Long live the Right Alliance-Ghana

#Long live Ghana’s Democracy

#Long live Ghana

Signed

King Khorby

(Director of Communications, Right Alliance-Ghana)

0277496013

Signed

Alhaji Ibrahim Sani Mohammed

(Executive Secretary, Right Alliance-Ghana)

0244836645