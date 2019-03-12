RICS Summit Africa 2019 Slated For May

TC Chetty- RICS Country Manager for South Africa.

The fifth annual RICS Summit Africa will take place at Sun International’s Maslow Hotel Conference Centre, located at Johannesburg’s financial district of Sandton Central, from 29-30 May 2019.

“As a must-attend event for professionals in the built environment sector on the African continent, the summit brings together business and thought leaders, policy makers and other key influencers to network and discuss key issues and opportunities around urban development, infrastructure and real estate,” says TC Chetty, RICS Country Manager for South Africa.

“RICS is a London-based global professional body that promotes and enforces the highest qualifications and standards in the areas of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. As a public benefit organisation, RICS operates in all the world’s major financial hubs in delivering international standards and policy influence. We are proud to be hosting the RICS Summit Africa for the fifth time in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub,” he adds.

The theme of this year’s RICS Summit Africa focuses on how collaborative partnerships and impactful investment is shaping the future of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Key topics for discussion will include an in-depth look into inward investment, geopolitics and cross-border collaboration, as well as an examination of current and future investment trends in cities, renewable energy and transport infrastructure.

The agenda will also address established and emerging models of funding, strategic facilities management, a macroeconomic forecast and technological advancements.

A power-packed full-day conference anchors the summit on May 30, which includes high-level local and international speakers. A networking cocktail reception and a building technical tour take place the day before, providing further networking, deal-making and knowledge sharing opportunities.

Chetty adds: “Delegates attending the annual summit get to hear regional and international speakers address pertinent subjects and explore possible collaborative and innovative strategies to push Africa forward. You also get to network with CEO’s, CFO’s, Managing Directors and Presidents of the African built environment’s most influential organisations.”

Notable speakers already secured for the 2019 event include: Rob Jackson, Interim Managing Director for EMEA, Middle East, RICS; Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte; Ipeleng Mkhari, Chief Executive Officer, Motseng Investment Holdings and President of the South African Property Owner’s Association (Sapoa); Yaw Yeboah, Chief Executive, Infracon Consulting and Andrew Mason, Business Owner, Workplacefundi.