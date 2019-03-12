A Letter To Salifu Bawah Of UEW

I have gone through my dictionary just to look for fine adjectives to describe your current posture on the issues in UEW where your boss( Anthony Aful Broni) is on record to have created some fictitious expenses that can best be described as create,loot and share.

But permit me to describe you as a bootlicker, and a hypocrite for lack of better qualification.S ome of us saw your position when Prof. Avoke's issue came to the full glare of the public. You have started some senseless attacks on a man who chose to represent Kofi Supi Kwayera as a lawyer in court to exercise his constitutional right under the laws of Ghana.

This letter is to draw your attention to the fact that, in life, one must have a principle and the same ought to be upheld at every point in time no matter the situation. We do understand that your worries are as a result of the explosive documents we have intercepted detailing unlawful and fictitious item(s) of expenditure authorised by Anthony Aful Broni.

The name of the game is fairness so if today, the same sword that was used to strike Avoke for departing from the norm is being used to strike Aful Broni for departing from same, you should in all honesty and in good faith accept it as fair and just. Today you have kept mute as if nothing is at stake. Your mentor( Aful Broni) in six weeks, has spent Ghc 5.7M only on unjustified allowances and honorarium which can't be backed with any supporting document as required by the Financial Administration Regulation,2004(LI 1802).

Salifu, your quietness on the above matter even shocks the devil because, during Avoke's time, you flooded the social media with countless articles juxtaposing why he should be removed from office on point of law. Today, you are quiet on the disturbing item of expenditure that has come to the public domain. you have lost your voice on this very serious issue for obvious reasons all of a sudden.

When I chanced upon your latest article today where you sought to compare the performance of state transport corporation and Ghana Water Company limited, I wondered how you were employed as a lecturer in UEW. The said article exposes your weak understanding of corporate governance and the Company's code 1963(Act 179). So all a while, you never knew that the functions of board chairman aren't the same as a CEO? I wasn't surprised when your senseless calumny failed to fly in the air

In your clueless article which is borne out of wicked malice, you made an unfounded allegation of procurement infractions at Ghana Water Company Limited but you failed to give your readers the details of the said claim. Again, you failed to cite the provision of the Public Procurement Act,2003(Act 663) that was breached. if indeed you have evidence to support your claim, you know the appropriate forum to get your matter addressed.

Hon. Alex Afenyo Markin has been consistent from the onset, he has openly expressed his revulsion particularly on the recent victimisation and the plundering of UEW purse by the very priest we all thought would be guided by doctrines of his church in the sound administration of the University.

Salifu, if you want to see where exactly massive corruption is taking place, then it is Uew under the watch of a catholic priest. Aful Broni must resign to save his lost image before his thrown out of Uew.

Let me sign off at this material point in time.

Dawda Eric(Equity)

Citizen Vigilance For Justice

Uew Alumnus

11th March,2019

[email protected]