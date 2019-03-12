Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
7 minutes ago | General News

Exit Of Boeing 737 Max Planes Temporarily Suspended By CAAS

By Modern Ghana
SilkAir's six Max 8 aircraft will remain grounded for now
SilkAir's six Max 8 aircraft will remain grounded for now

Singapore's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) has temporarily suspended the Boeing 737 Max fleet of aircraft from flying into and out of the country.

The decision comes after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Max 8 crashed on Sunday, killing 157 people on board.

It was the second fatal accident involving that model in less than five months.

Singapore's Changi Airport is the world's sixth busiest and a major hub connecting Asia to Europe and the US.

But only a handful of airlines operate Max aircraft in and out of the country.

Several airlines and regulators around the world have already grounded the Max 8 model following the crash.

Singapore is believed to be the first country to ban all variants of the Max fleet of aircraft. The suspension went into effect from 14:00 local time (06:00 GMT).

Source: BBC

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Abandoned Vehicle Now Refuse Dump
MTN Commends All Women Across The World
18-Year-Old Auto Electrician Jailed 15 Years For Stealing Mobile Phone
GJA Prez Commends Manasseh For Exposing NPP 'Militia'
TOP STORIES

Of Militia, Vigilantism: Akufo-Addo Should Be Dragged To Cou...

4 hours ago

Tarkwa: Planned 'Mad' Protest Against Goldfields Company Put...

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line