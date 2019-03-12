Kumasi: MTN Executive Challenges Youth To Take Advantage Of Digital Age

MTN Ghana has challenged the youth of Ghana to take advantage of information available to develop and improve themselves in order not to be left behind in the digital revolution taking place across the world.

At the 2019 Springboard roadshow in Kumasi over the weekend, Ghanaian youth were made aware of the numerous opportunities that digitization comes with, and the dangers of being left behind.

Senior Manager in Charge of Commercial, Legal Affairs of MTN, Pala Asiedu Ofori who addressed patrons of the Springboard roadshow advised people to constantly assess themselves to know their current stage in the speedily changing world and do more to make themselves constantly productive and relevant.

According to her even though Ghanaians are already plunged into the digital revolution, there is the need to do more so as not to be left behind by the rest of the world. MTN she noted is doing what it can to smoothly aid as many Ghanaians as possible into the digital age through their numerous services.

Mrs. Asiedu Ofori said ‘our numerous services serve as a platform to enhance the business ideas of our clients and also encourage people especially the youth to take advantage of the opportunities we provide’.

“We seek to ensure that whatever you do in life, whether through business or your daily living becomes more efficient and more productive hence the introduction of Momo, MTN App foundation and the several others”. She stressed.

She noted that for the millions of opportunities presented by the digital revolution, some knowledge in Science and Technology would be required hence advised the youth to be diligent in studying around.

The MTN Executive feared that many people are going to lose their jobs in the coming few years due to the digital revolution.

However, she pointed a ray of hope for people who would spend this period acquiring the right skills and some knowledge in technology saying they could not only be able to employ themselves but others as well.

The Managing Partner of Springboard Roadshows Comfort Ocran, earlier revealed that many jobs including Office clerks, accountants, Front desk executives, among numerous others would lose their jobs in the next 10 years.

This according to her is because of the introduction of robots who are digitally enhanced to render those services at high speed, which humans cannot compete with.

She said there are several job opportunities in the area of technology and advised the youth to take note of that sector.