Very Sad To See Civil Society Silent Over Osu Castle NPP Militia Training

A Former Deputy National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo, has said he is disappointed at the "silence" of the clergy and religious bodies over the recent investigative piece that unveiled the training of party militias at the Osu Castle.

He said aforementioned bodies, as well as the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have a role to play in the process of nation-building hence their reactions on such worrying issues matter a lot.

His comment comes after the latest Joy News exposé that unveiled the activities of a vigilante group associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which trains at the former seat of government, the Christiansborg Castle at Osu in Accra.

The investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, exposed the operations of the group known as ‘De-Eye Group’ and said the facility had been used by the militia group for close to two years.

In the documentary which was aired last Thursday, it emerged that sometimes the group offers protection to some state functions. Manasseh also revealed the group provided security at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 7, 2018 when the NPP held the ceremony at Centre to celebrate the legacy and launch a foundation of one of the founding fathers of the party, Simon Dombo.

They manned the gate to the Conference Centre and were everywhere including the main entrances to the Conference Hall.

This programme which had President Akufo-Addo a the special guest of honour was attended by almost everyone who matters in the NPP, including former President H.E John Agyekum Kufuor, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira.

After the documentary was shown, Ghanaians have been wondering whether President Akufo-Addo was really committed to fighting political party millitia in the country as he disclosed when presenting his state of the nation address last month.

But speaking on Ete Sen on Radio XYZ, Mr Agbenyor observed that the Christian Council and Muslim Clerics need to condemn the militia and its activities at the seat of government annex.

"I think that the Christian Council is not talking enough..the Muslim cleric is not angry enough the CSOs should talk against this vigilante groups," he told host Kwame Minkah.

Describing the activities of De-Eye Group as dangerous, he urged Ghanaians to be concerned about the peace of the country, adding "I think, as a country, we are not angry enough. We are sitting on a time bomb"

Asked if the government was committed to fighting the canker, Mr Agbenyor said President Akufo-Addo should act swiftly to end the activities of the party vigilante groups and stop the lip service.

"The president should stop the rhetorics. that's why you are the president if it's legislation (that Will deals with it) do it. If it's the IGP you have to deal with, do it and work to stop these party militias," he added.