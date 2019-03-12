The NDC Ideological Institute Is A Militia Training Centre!

The NDC has set up an ideological school in Ghana, aimed at indoctrinating and brainwash the NDC Faithful to become ideologically robust of the party's Ideals and principles.

Now, what is the NDC Ideals and Principle?

During the maiden lecture at the launch of NDC institute on August 10, 2017, the then President of Ghana, Mr John Dramani Mahama said "the NDC school is set up to ensure that the cadres and party faithfuls who have the ideological orientation of social democracy to understand the principles and ideologies of the NDC party. President Mahama further stated that, the curriculum of the party's ideological institute, would mainly focus on programmes of the Party Philosophy, the Party History, Community Self-help and Party activism.

However, using his "Boot For Boot" mantra recently to explaining the principles and ideologies of NDC at a meeting with the party

supporters in the Adaklu Constituency, on February 01, 2019, the Ex-President, John Mahama said “I want to sound a caution that NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence no one can beat us to that. It is just that we midwifed this country’s democracy and that is why we must be the first to respect it. That is why we are acting as a party that is docile and respecting the rule of law.

This is the kind of history, the principles and ideologies that a section of Ghana are going to be indoctrinated to become robust of NDC Ideals. But the question is, how could one go through this training at the NDC Ideological Institute and still come out to live like a normal human being?

Some books have defined Militia as a body of citizens organised in a paramilitary group and typically regarding themselves as defenders of individual rights against the presumed interference of the government.

This is the clear picture of the NDC Ideological Institute.

Peter Antwi Boasiako

London.