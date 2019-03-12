DPS International Ghana Observes International Women's Day

Tema-based school, DPS International Ghana has joined the rest of the world in commemorating the 2019 edition of International Women's Day (IWD).

IWD is celebrated annually around the world on March 8.

The celebration is a focal point in the movement for women's rights globally.

It would be recalled that after the Socialist Party of America organised a Women's Day on February 28, 1909, in New York, the 1910 International Socialist Woman's Conference suggested a Women's Day be held yearly.

This year's global celebration was under the theme: "Balance For Better."

DPS International held its own celebration at its main auditorium a day after the global commemoration.

Women and girls - including students, parents and teachers - converged in the auditorium during the short but memorable and colourful ceremony. The anchors began the ceremony emphasizing the power of women quoting the words of the founder of Pakistan, Hon'ble Muhammad Ali Jinnah, No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men

The ceremony sought to among other things, bring to the fore the need to appreciate the uniqueness of women and their immense importance to the wellbeing and the development of the human race.

The women and girls modelled, as principal of DPS International, David Raj threw questions at them on what they thought were the unique qualities that make women more exceptional than men.

They were also asked about the challenges facing women globally, with some of them citing access to education as a major hurdle for many women.

Tanya Thakwani, the school's First Lady, believes in creating opportunities for women as she sees women are the largely untapped reservoir of the world. Today in many worlds leading organisations women are taking top positions. Women have always given back to society in multiple folds. She believes that " If you educate a man you educate a man, but if you educate women you educate a generation."

The Director of DPS International, Mukesh Thakwani in a brief remark acknowledged the exemplary contributions that women and girls make to the development and advancement of the world.

He expressed that DPS International Ghana believed in the holistic empowerment of women and girls.

According to him, DPS International has over the years given women, girls, men and boys equal opportunities to unearth their God-given talents and that the school frowned at all forms of discriminations, especially gender-based discrimination.

He warned against seeing the empowerment of women and girls as a threat to the socioeconomic and political advancement of men but that both genders need to be empowered to make the world a much better place to live for all.

Mr Thakwani urged business leaders to ensure the inclusion of women in all spheres of the world's economic life.

It was his view that women are better managers of businesses just as men and that they should not be denied the opportunities to play managerial roles in organisations simply because they are women.

He assured that DPS International shall at all times uphold its value of showing respect to girls and women and playing a supporting role in their development.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system. The School has over 700 students from over 28 countries.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations.