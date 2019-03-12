MTN Commends All Women Across The World

MTN congratulates and acknowledges women on International Women’s Day which falls on 8th March every year.

Particularly, women in Ghana for their commitment to the development of the country.

MTN recognizes the important role women play in nurturing, enhancing and developing people, communities and nations around the world. As organizations observe this day around the world, MTN Ghana would like to use this opportunity to thank all women in MTN for the pivotal role they continue to play in business and in national development.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh commended the efforts of women in MTN. He said, “we are committed to the development and welfare of women. MTN’s market leadership will not have been a reality without the contribution of women in the organization.”

Commenting on the celebration, the Human Resource Executive of MTN, Mrs Amma Benneh-Amponsah said, “we continue to celebrate women for their diversity. MTN has about 40% of its workforce being women spread across varying levels both operational and strategic.”

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, the CEO of African Women’s Development Fund, Theo Sowa had a talk with MTN staff on the theme #BalanceforBetter. In her presentation, she said, “the narratives of the African woman has to change for good and there is the need to have a society that rewards everyone especially women all year round.

“Diversity opens many opportunities and therefore women should look beyond how we are investing in our country now and go beyond the easy things. We need to recognize that we have been privileged to be in the workplace that encourages continuous transformation and innovation” she added.

MTN has made a lot of interventions to make the workplace conducive and more enjoyable for women. The company has a crèche facility in-house for nursing mothers to take care of their babies while at work. To create awareness of women’s health and wellness, MTN periodically organizes breast and cervical screening for its female staff among others. MTN’s flexi hours also gives staff including women an opportunity to choose convenient work schedules.

MTN through its Foundation has undertaken various projects aimed at improving the wellbeing of women. Through its health and economic empowerment portfolios, MTN has undertaken projects such as the provision of a Maternity Block for the Tema General Hospital, the refurbishment of the 2nd floor labor unit of Korle-Bu Maternity Ward, Construction of Neonatal unit for Tamale Teaching Hospital, Construction of Girls Dormitory Block for Apam SHS, and the Construction of a 15 Bed Children Ward for Twifo Praso. Every Christmas, MTN staff volunteers distribute hampers to mothers of babies born on Christmas Day.

There are many more projects across the country aimed at empowering women economically. MTN undertook the Girl Code Project aimed at training women in Apps development and provided support aimed at increasing access to ICT education for girls.

The International Women's Day which is celebrated on 8th March every year is a global celebration of the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future. The theme for this year’s celebration is #BalanceforBetter.

