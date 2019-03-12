18-Year-Old Auto Electrician Jailed 15 Years For Stealing Mobile Phone

An 18-year-old auto electrician, who robbed a woman of her mobile phone at Nima in Accra, has been jailed for 15 years by the Accra Circuit Court.

Fuad Mohammed pleaded not guilty but after a two-year trial, the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, found him guilty of hitting the woman and snatching her mobile phone in September 2017.

The court held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt to establish the guilt of the Mohammed.

Another accused person in connection with the same robbery, Yussif Mohammed, 20, was however acquitted and discharged after the court held that the prosecution failed to prove his guilt.

Prosecution’s case

The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector W.K. Boateng, were that, the victim, Mercy Awunia, was attacked on her way home from a wedding at the St Kizito Catholic Church at Nima.

Yussif and Fuad were said to have trailed her on a motorbike and when Mercy reached the Nima roundabout, Fuad got down from the motorbike and pounced on her and snatched her mobile phone.

Whilst fleeing, they ran into an oncoming vehicle and fell from the motorbike and were arrested by the Nima Police patrol team.

