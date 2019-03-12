GJA Prez Commends Manasseh For Exposing NPP 'Militia'

President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Mr. Affail Monney says the work done by Manasseh should awaken the citizen’s responsibility to deal with the issue of vigilantism once and for all.

“I think Manasseh deserves the commendation and Joy FM, for having the courage to come out with such a piece at a time when it’s very difficult [to] because if you look at the backlash from certain quarters [even journalists], tells you that you need a tougher skin and professional dexterity to do what Manasseh did,” the GJA president said Monday at an event to inaugurate the newly refurbished Press Centre of the Ministry of Information.

Manasseh Azure Awuni

According to him, the recent violence that characterised the by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency of Accra is an affirmation that not only political actors are at risk of the issue of vigilantism but journalists who may be caught in the crossfire in their line of duty.

“In fact what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon…any journalist could have fallen victim to stray bullets,” he lamented.

Disband party militias

Mr. Monney also praised the Multimedia Group and Joy News in particular, for initiating and sustaining the #DisbandPartyMilitiasNow campaign which seeks to pile pressure on political parties to dissolve militia groups aligned to their course.

He urged citizens to join in the campaign and rid the country’s political space of thugs who perpetrate violence.

“We commend Joy FM for the campaign it has launched and think all of us ought to lend our support to this campaign to rid our country of thuggery and [use of ] excessive force in our body politics.”

—Myjoyonline