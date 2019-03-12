Police Invites Mugabe For Questioning Over Death Threats On Manasseh

Mugabe Maase is alleged to have said on his radio show at XYZ that he had credible information regarding a threat on the life of Manasseh and urges the police to take preventive measures.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited radio show host Mugabe Maase of Radio XYZ, to assist them with any intelligence he may have in connection with alleged threats on the Multimedia Group Ltd investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awine.

A letter signed by the Director General of Police CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Dankwa, asked the management of Radio XYZ to release Mugabe to enable him meet a CID officer at 4pm on Tuesday.

He is requested to assist the police with any information he has on the alleged threat of death to Manasseh following the airing of the documentary – Militia in the Heart of the nation on Joy News TV.

“… There is report of threat of death on the life of Joy FM Journalist, Mr. Mannesseh Azure Awuni. This threat happened in the wake of the airing of the documentary titled ‘MILITIA IN THE HEART OF THE CITY’ on DE EYE GROUP’ on Joy TV on 7th March 2019’,” the letter said in part.

Mugabe is alleged to have said on his radio show at XYZ that he had credible information regarding a threat on the life of Manasseh and urges the police to take preventive measures.

The documentary lists the governing New Patriotic Party as the apparent sponsors of a group of youth numbering about 400 said to be militiamen under training at the Osu Castle.

Government has since denied knowledge of the existence of any such group and explained that persons captured in the documentary, were actually job seekers.

—Graphic.com