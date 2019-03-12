Modern Ghana logo

4 minutes ago | Business & Finance

W/R: Voltic Trains 200 Women In Financial Literacy

The program provided participants the financial literacy in basic book keeping, effective management of financial assets, developing a savings culture while enrolling them onto a savings/insurance package partially funded by Voltic.

This women empowerment program stemmed from Voltic’s belief that when women are empowered, all of the society benefits and was is in line with Voltic’s sustainability priorities, “the 3Ws” (Women Empowerment; Water Stewardship, and Waste), a three-pronged CSR initiative of Management.

Voltic through its core business model and its 3Ws has for over 20 years transformed the lives of thousands of women and communities.

Today, Voltic continues to grow and sustain small businesses and enhance livelihoods resulting in increased economic value and business capability for women, communities and future generations.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day programme, Joyce Ahiadorme, Public Affairs and Communication Manager of Voltic said, “we aim to drive accelerated gender parity by arming our stakeholders with skills that will keep them financially empowered and stable. Voltic, for this reason, is partially funding a savings/insurance package designed for these participants by SIC Life Co Ltd. In 2018, Voltic through its women empowerment programmes impacted 900 women directly.”

She added, “amongst them, two widows who have been fully set up with a business and today are financially enabled to achieve their dreams.”

Having transformed the sachet water industry with its Cool Pac Sachet Water brand, Voltic is proud to upskill and support local franchises to produce and sell affordable, quality drinking water while improving the livelihoods of many others within the value chain.

Voltic will continue to partner other organizations to find sustainable ways of helping improve the livelihoods of its customers, suppliers and employees while championing its “3Ws” focused on Women empowerment; water stewardship and waste management.

