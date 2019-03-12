Modern Ghana logo

4 minutes ago | General News

Teachers, Students Struggle With Reptiles In Deplorable Structure

By Modern Ghana
The dilapidated classroom block of Bedomase D/A JHS
"The school is 70-years but there is nothing to write home about due to its current poor nature," cries headmaster, Castro Kankam.

Last year, the school recorded zero per cent pass in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The mud school structure, constructed in 1949 through communal labour has not seen any renovation since.

Visibly cracked walls and floors, ripped-off roofs greet the visitor to the school.

The classrooms are without windows, giving access to intruders, including ‘’wee’’ smokers. Snakes and other reptiles find comfort in the classrooms, exposing lives to danger.

Teachers have not been left out because rainstorm has ripped-off the Staff Common Room, forcing teachers to find solace under trees.

The Headmaster of the school is Castro Osei Akoto Kankam says teachers have repeatedly threatened to leave.

"The BECE performance of the school is very bad. Last year we recorded zero per cent. The enrolment is very bad due to the structures that you can see here.

“The building here, the roof is off; reptiles always invade classes then when the rain starts, we have to close and go home so our classroom is in a very deplorable state”.

Watch the video:

—Nhyira Fm

