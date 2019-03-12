Akufo-Addo Lauded Over Lawyer Abban's Ministerial Appointment

Former Presiding Member praise Nana Addo for Lawyer Abban's Ministerial nomination

Former Presiding Member for Gomoa West District Assembly in the Central Region, Mr. Fred Oscar Abban has commended His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for nominating MP for the constituency, Hon. Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban as Deputy Minister designate for Health.

According to Mr. Oscar Abban, the nomination is a welcome news to the constituents.

" As a Member of NPP Council of Elders, I will like to thank His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for honouring our hardworking Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Hon. Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban as Deputy Minister Designate for Health.

The NPP is this part of the country would continually be grateful to Nana Addo for recognizing the contributions of Gomoa West Constituency towards national development "

In an interview with newsmen at Gomoa Mampong recently, Mr. Fred Oscar Abban recounted the number of strategies put in place by NPP government to better the lives of the people.

" Your nomination has rekindled our support and commitment towards the success of your administration. We pledge to support full implementation of your programs and policies to better the lot of Ghanaians and Gomoa West Constituency in particular.

We also say congratulations to you Hon. Lawyer Kodwo Abban for raising the image of Gomoa West Constituency and also sending the NPP to a higher level.

Your nomination is the first of its kind in Gomoa West since the inception of the 4th Republic and we say bravo for your commitment and contribution to our great party, the NPP

My personal interactions with Hon. Alexander Kodwo Abban over the years indicates that he has all it takes and would contribute his quota towards healthier Healthcare delivery in the country."

In a related development, the Gomoa West Constituency Publicity Committee has also sent congratulatory message to Hon. Alexander Kodwo Abban for his nomination as Deputy Minister Designate for Health thus wishing him well in his future endeavours.