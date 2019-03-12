Private Schools Seek Support From Government

Despite the invaluable contributions of the private sector to Ghana's educational development over the past 60-years, the sector, boasting of 22,000 schools, has no policy to guide its operations.

National Executive Director (NED) for Ghanaian National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah, made the statement at the council's maiden meeting with members in the Upper West Region in Wa, organised by the upper west regional coordinator for the Council, Mr. Isaac Dunee

Mr. Gyetuah added that private schools are not represented at the highest decision-making level in education in the country and there are no grievance channels to seek redress during challenges.

He briefed members on the Education Act 788 of 2008 that was reviewed in 2015 to regulate the operations of private schools that started as Home or Castle Schools by the European merchants for their children and later extended to their local converts.

Adding that, GNACOPS has a Research Team to come out with credible data to support advocacies.

He was grateful to add that through GNACOPS' relentless advocacies, the government has initiated tax reliefs that members should take advantage of by ensuring proper bookkeeping and financial reporting in their operations to qualify them for such.

Also, effective next academic year, 50% of the BECE registration fee will be borne by the government.

On his part, Director for Logistics and Data Management of GNACOPS, Timothy Gyebi, urged members to keep abreast of the current trends or transformations in the nation's educational policy.

Sole proprietorship, he disclosed, will soon be a thing of the past because when the proprietor/proprietress dies the school suffers gravely if it does not collapse.

He reiterated that the New Educational Reforms call for all teachers to be licensed before employment and that international educational consultant, Grant Bulmuoh, will lead a team to prepare members within 4years to write the licensure exam.

He further encouraged members to join the GNACOPS Volunteers Service Scheme (NVSS) at GH¢5 registration fee and qualify for monthly allowance while undergoing pre-licence training.

Members were reminded that national service is still mandatory.

On closure of schools, Mr. Gyebi said that only Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), upon recommendations by the Ghanaian Education Service (GES), have the mandate to close down schools.

GNACOPS bemoaned the misuse of funds by public sector, paving way for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in education, a development which will eventually collapse private schools due to their inadequate decent infrastructure.

The council urged the enthused participants to be critical thinkers to fit well into the society.

And assured members it is up to the task of redeeming the sinking image of private schools in Ghana.