Ghana Water Wins Award In Portugal

By Modern Ghana
The award on display during the ceremony
The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has won a major international technology award in Portugal. The Company was awarded as the utility firm that applied technology and innovation to shape behaviors aimed at improving upon its commercial performance.

Ign. Michael Botse-Baidoo picked up the award on behalf of GWCL at a ceremony held at the Water and Energy Excellence programme in Portugal last week.

GWCL's technology and innovation department was created in 2017 by its Managing Director, Dr. Clifford Braimah, to provide the driving force in the use of technology to enhance the company's operations.

Dr. Braimah was December 7, 2018, adjudged Ghana's Most Respected CEO in the country's utilities subsector.

—Daily Guide

