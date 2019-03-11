Insurance Brokers To Host 6th Conference & Exhibition In Kumasi

The Ghana Insurance Brokers Association (GIBA), Trade Body of the Insurance Brokers and other insurance intermediaries in Ghana, is set to host the 6th edition of the annual conference and exhibition on 20 to 23rd March, 2019 at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Event dubbed "Capitalisation, What is Adequate?" is expected to host over 250 delegates, made up of CEOs, Senior Managers and other key decision makers in the Insurance industry as well as stakeholders from outside the industry.

The invited dignitaries include Hon. Yaw Osafo Maafo (Senior Minister)- Special Guest of Honour Mr. Justice Ofori- Commissioner of Insurance, National Insurance Commission Madam Aretha Duku - President, Ghana Insurers Association Mrs. Lena Adu-Kofi President, Ghana Insurance Brokers Association - Host.

Professional leaders in and outside the country’s insurance industry will come together to share ideas on the dynamics of efficient capitalization.

The conference will feature senior level attendance, CEO’s forum, life and general insurance sessions, young executives’ workshop, networking and exhibition sessions.

The event will afford delegates the opportunity to learn from esteemed group of professionals, network with key industry players, transform their insurance strategies and enhance their distribution channel strategies.

Sponsors and exhibitors will have the best opportunity to meet and establish contacts with key decision makers in the insurance industry.

They can also launch new product, develop their brand and generate new leaders which present an excellent business opportunity to rake in more.

There will also be a stand-up comedy and an excursion to the Manhyia Palace, the abode of the Ashanti King, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

There will also be a dinner and an awards night on Friday 22nd March to free the minds from all the active discussions.

The conference will end on Saturday 23rd March, 2019.