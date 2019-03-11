GPS Project Has Never Worked For Schools Elsewhere In Africa ─GNECC to Gov’t

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) is asking government to rescind its decision to implement the Ghana Partnership School (GPS) project based on previous experience elsewhere in Africa.

The Coalition says similar projects implemented in other African countries such as Liberia, Uganda and Kenya where the Partnership Schools PPPs did not produce the intended outcomes.

Rather, whatever gains were made were marginal in comparison to the investments made by their governments, which were much higher than what was going to the regular public schools.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, the Executive Chairman of GNECC, Kofi Asare said Government cannot afford to ignore this evidence and go ahead to invest in such a venture.

He noted that the project is an attempt to comodify and privitise education using public funds.

“After participating in the initial planning phase of the GPS project, the Coalition observes that the GPS project seeks to hand over the management of low performing public schools to private or non-governmental education management firms and reward them based on learning outcomes,” Kofi Asare stated.

According to him, government has demonstrated tremendous political will to ensure the passage of the Education Bill into law this year, and implement it immediately.

He added that a major rationale of the new Education Bill is to provide a more efficient and accountable management of education at the local level through devolving decision making authority from the GES Headquarters to District Assemblies and Schools who will now directly manage education and be held accountable for its outcomes.

“With such initiatives in the pipeline, why is government in a rush to pilot a GPS project whose aim is synonymous with the ongoing efforts by government to devolve education management?” he stressed.

Mr. Kofi Asare is calling on the Minister of Education to halt the entire project for further consultation and review of the approach.

In a rebuttal, the Ministry of Education has challenged the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) to provide evidence to back its claims of privatisation of pre-tertiary education or retract and render an unqualified apology.

Ekow Vincent Assafuah, Director of Communication at the Education Ministry explained that government has never contemplated privatisation of schools.

He added that Ghana Partnership Schools (GPS) Project is about non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the requisite capacity and resources to partner with government.

Pilot regions

Mr. Assafuah intimated that the GPS Project is intended to give selected public basic schools which are supposed to be basically under-performing a strong managerial support from private operator(s) to manage these selected schools (total of 100 deprived schools in four regions: Ashanti, Northern, Central and Greater Accra).

Improve school supervision and monitoring

He emphasised that these operators are to work hand-in-hand with the GES and other relevant stakeholders to improve school supervision and monitoring, as well as accountability, which is a critical variable in ensuring quality education — a variable that seems to work well in our private schools and some exceptional public schools.

Expected outcome

According to him, the partnership is expected to produce excellent results comparable to those schools owned by private individuals and organisations.