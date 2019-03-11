NCCE Embarks On Anti-Corruption Campaign In Tain

The Tain District Directorate of The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has embarked on anti-corruption campaign activities in the district to educate and sensitize the public on corruption practices in the country

The objective of the campaign was to keep the citizenry abreast with what constitutes corruption, its impact and the way forward.

Mr. Stephen Ebo Koomson, the District Director of NCCE, addressing a gathering at Brodi on the Anti-corruption programme (ARAP), Rule of Law and Accountability, appealed to them to join the fight against corruption.

He called on all citizens to come on board wholeheartedly in exposing all forms of corrupt practices in the country to eliminate corruption which is plaguing the nation and undermining its socio-economic development.

Mr. Stephen Koomson said the programme was in line with the National Anti-corruption Action Plan (NACAP) structured to help promote good governance by reducing corruption and improving accountability as well as compliance with the law rule of law.

Other activities carried by the NCCE through its campaign under the NACAP also included targeting major stakeholders, Youth groups, Artisans, hairdressers, faith-based organizations, civil society organizations, and many others.