RFI English To Broadcast From 2019 Paris Talks Forum On The Future Of Conflict

Radio France International's (RFI) English language service will be taking part in the upcoming Paris Talks conference - a forum for open discussion on the future challenges facing humanity.

The forum will consist of short, powerful and inspiring talks of up to 15 minutes, bringing together innovators from various disciplines – business, science, technology, art and design, environment, education, politics, academia – to promote the sharing of ideas, no matter how adversarial they may be.

This year's conference will be entitled The Future of Conflict: Complex Sources and Innovative Solutions.

Following the success of last year's event, Paris Talks 2019 will be taking place on Friday March 15th at UNESCO's headquarters in the 7th district of Paris.

RFI English, in partnership with Paris Talks, will be hosting a series of discussions throughout the day on the side-lines of the event that will be broadcast en direct on our flagship Paris Live programme from 15h to 16h (Paris time), filmed and streamed via our website www.rfienglish.com .