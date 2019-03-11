Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Man Accused Of Choking Driver For Singing Christmas Songs In March

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly choking a driver who refused to stop singing out-of-season Christmas songs.

Police said passenger Clayton Lucas, 25, choked the driver until he nearly passed out, per CBS station KDKA in Pittsburgh.

Neither the driver nor the song were identified.

Lucas was being driven from a halfway house to a treatment class when the music set him off, WTAE, the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, reported. Police said they needed to use force to subdue Lucas after he did not respond to their commands.

He was due in court on the aggravated assault charge this week.

Christmas, for the record, was 76 days ago, and is 288 days away.

---Huffington Post

