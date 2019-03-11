Breast Care International Screens Nsuta Women In Poultry Farming

Association of Women in Poultry Farming in Nsuta in the Sekyere Central district of the Ashanti region, as part of activities marking the International Women’s Day on March 8, organized a free medical screening to its members in Nsuta.

The association also used the day to officially inaugurate the association, which attracted government officials, the national Executives of Poultry Farmers, traditional rulers, medical experts and the people of Nsuta.

The medical screenings were conducted by the teams of Breast Care International (BCI) and Peace and Love Hospitals (PLH), led by their President, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, the participants were screened on breast and cervical cancers.

Dr. Wiafe Addia, educated the women on breast cancer, the leading death cancer among women in Ghana that has become a matter of health concern nationwide.

The screening and awareness creation exercise on breast lumps and cancers was to sensitize the women about the existence of the disease and the need for early screening and detection to avoid deaths.

They were assured that breast cancer can be easily treated when detected and reported early to the hospital.

They were also explained on the techniques used in the early detection of breast cancer disease, especially breast self-examination (BSE) and clinical screenings such as scan and mammogram.

