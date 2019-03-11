Kumawood, KMA Intensify Clean-Up Campaign

Kumawood, the Kumasi-based movie industry, has thrown its support for the Kumasi Metropolitan Authority (KMA)'s 'Keep Kumasi Clean and Green (KKCG)' program.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) had since the last two years been engaged in serious efforts to improve environmental sanitation, culminating in the implementation of the KKCG.

The programme aimed at restoring the metropolis to it's Garden City' status had since received overwhelming patronage from corporate bodies, individuals and civil society organizations.

A Kumawood icon, Emelia Brobbey, speaking to the media after the clean-up around the Mahyia Palace, the seat of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, said the movie industry had been attracting a lot of visitors to the city,therefore, it was appropriate that the environment was kept tidied up at all time "for our own good".

"We stand for a clean environment, and it is against this background that Kumawood is associating itself with the authorities to champion a noble cause," Emelia Brobbey, a Kumawood icon, noted.

She also advised the people to avoid the indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

The exercise was also part of preparation geared towards the 20th anniversary celebration of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s ascension to the Golden Stool, which commenced on March 9, 2019.

The Mayor of Kumasi, hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, who, together with officials and members of the Assembly, took part in the clean-up exercise, commended the actors for coming on boardto promote environmental cleanliness.

He said choosing Manhyia Palace was the right decision because the palace will be the attention from all walks of life as the Asantehene celebrates his 20th anniversary.

He said the KMA had over the years provided dust bins at vantage points, held environmental sanitation awareness programmes and also enforced sanitation bye-laws.

The Mayor was emphatic that all those things were done in line with the KKCG.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah