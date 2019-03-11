OTEC FM Wins International Standard Practice And Best Customer Relations Award

Otec FM, a Kumasi based private commercial radio station, has been awarded as the best performing media house in Ghana by the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI), for 2018, at colorful event at the Accra International Conference Center, on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The award, dubbed ‘Pan-African Top Brands Eminence Awards – 2018’ was under the auspices of the ministry of Trade and Industry, Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) in partnership with the Economic Monitoring Corporation of Africa (EMCOA).

The general criteria used for awarding Otec FM, which operates on 102.9, on the frequency modulation, according to the organizers, were in the area of compliance, standard practice, customer relations, achievements, product/service availability, brand/service quality, packaging, and relevance.

The award which came with a trophy and a citation was received by the General Manager of Otec FM, Ebenezer Mantey Sarpong.

In the citation, some part read, “Otec FM has been awarded as results of your demonstrated leadership excellence in the media landscape with the highest conduct of ethical standards, integrity, and civic responsibilities”.

Receiving the award, the General Manager dedicated it to the management and Otec FM for their hard work which has brought the radio station to be among the best in the country.

Otec FM, the first private radio station in Ghana, was established by Mr. Oppong Twumasi, deceased, in 1986 at CPC in Kumasi, before relocating to its present place at Asawasi, near the Manhyia Palace roundabout.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah